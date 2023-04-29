Mizzou DE Isaiah McGuire headed to Cleveland after fourth-round selection
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire is headed to the next level. The four-year Tiger was drafted Saturday afternoon in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.
During his final two seasons as a Tiger, the Tulsa native had 14.5 sacks and 117 total tackles.
McGuire becomes the first defensive lineman from Mizzou to be drafted since Jordan Elliott in 2020 — by Cleveland.
The second-team All-SEC lineman was the first Missouri Tiger selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
