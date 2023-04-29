Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mizzou DE Isaiah McGuire headed to Cleveland after fourth-round selection

Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire found an NFL home during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire found an NFL home during the 2023 NFL Draft.(AP Photo)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire is headed to the next level. The four-year Tiger was drafted Saturday afternoon in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.

During his final two seasons as a Tiger, the Tulsa native had 14.5 sacks and 117 total tackles.

READ MORE: Veach: Best player available mentality leads Chiefs to pick of local product

McGuire becomes the first defensive lineman from Mizzou to be drafted since Jordan Elliott in 2020 — by Cleveland.

The second-team All-SEC lineman was the first Missouri Tiger selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Kansas City impresses out-of-town visitors for NFL Draft
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn visited with patients at Children's Mercy Hospital on...
Running on 3 hours of sleep, newest Chief visits patients at Children’s Mercy

Latest News

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner reacts after a quarterback sack during the first...
Chiefs trade up in Draft for third time, select Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner
FILE: Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football...
Colts select North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) and Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64)...
Former teamate of Trey Smith, Wanya Morris looks forward to reuniting on Chiefs O-line
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) runs with the ball against Houston during the second half of...
He worked out with Mahomes. After being drafted, the new Chiefs receiver got a phone call from him.