Mizzou DE Isaiah McGuire headed to Cleveland after fourth-round selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire is headed to the next level. The four-year Tiger was drafted Saturday afternoon in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.

During his final two seasons as a Tiger, the Tulsa native had 14.5 sacks and 117 total tackles.

McGuire becomes the first defensive lineman from Mizzou to be drafted since Jordan Elliott in 2020 — by Cleveland.

The second-team All-SEC lineman was the first Missouri Tiger selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

