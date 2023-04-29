LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft in Kansas City concludes with Day Three

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final rounds of the NFL Draft take place Saturday afternoon, marking the final day of the event.

After capacity crowds made their way to Union Station and the North Lawn of the World War I Memorial on Thursday and Friday, thousands more flocked to the setting on a sun-splashed Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs were slated to have draft picks.

No. 134 overall (Round 4)

No. 166 overall (Round 5)

No. 178 overall (Round 6)

No. 194 overall (Round 6)

No. 250 overall (Round 7)

For a compilation of social media posts surrounding the day’s events, see below:

Well done Kansas City! 2023 NFL Draft success! pic.twitter.com/8gcxs7OCqt — Chris Geinosky (@ChrisGeinosky) April 29, 2023

GLORY TO GOD!!! Time to get to work!!! https://t.co/C2Y7O9zp37 — Isaiah McGuire (@IsaiahMac_93) April 29, 2023

2023 NFL Draft Kansas City pic.twitter.com/VUIGWXt3Kk — Jeff Hooper (@jhoop2233) April 29, 2023

NFL Draft Day 3! Let’s Goooo! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OpRqqFGv5O — Kansas City (@KansasCity) April 29, 2023

Brett Veach in the All-Juice hoodie for Day 3. pic.twitter.com/rCMk1XQpVi — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) April 29, 2023

The call to @fanudike has us tearing up 🥹 pic.twitter.com/bJryHPc8S1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2023

Grill master tossing ribs into the crowd... only in Kansas City 😅🍗



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/x0DyoBiBaC — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023

My favorite day of the NFL calendar year — DAY 3. Live from Kansas City on @nflnetwork all day. Raining on East Coast? Join us.



Which player left on the board is “your” guy? pic.twitter.com/RwIBaAnLhq — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 29, 2023

There are so many people at KCPD contributing to the security and safety of the #NFLDraft.



We’re also so thankful for all of our partners in law enforcement helping us.



Kansas City, we’ll see you at Day Three!@MSHPTrooperA pic.twitter.com/DSE4zHNmK3 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 29, 2023

