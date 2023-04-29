LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft in Kansas City concludes with Day Three
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final rounds of the NFL Draft take place Saturday afternoon, marking the final day of the event.
After capacity crowds made their way to Union Station and the North Lawn of the World War I Memorial on Thursday and Friday, thousands more flocked to the setting on a sun-splashed Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs were slated to have draft picks.
- No. 134 overall (Round 4)
- No. 166 overall (Round 5)
- No. 178 overall (Round 6)
- No. 194 overall (Round 6)
- No. 250 overall (Round 7)
For a compilation of social media posts surrounding the day’s events, see below:
