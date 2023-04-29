Aging & Style
Kelce Jam draws thousands of enthusiastic music and Chiefs fans

By Betsy Webster
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Scads of people skipped the Draft Friday night to party with Travis Kelce at Azura Amphitheater.

The Chiefs tight end parlayed his star power into a music festival that nearly sold out.

“It’s so much fun,” Kelce said when he arrived backstage. “I was just walking around and saying, ‘What’s up?’ to everybody in the crowd. I’m just excited to get on stage and say what’s up to them on the mic.”

He did more than just say, “What’s up?” to them.

A DJ’s countdown signaled his entrance. The two-time Super Bowl winner, recent SNL host, and now namesake of his own music and food festival wasn’t just the host of the party; he was the life of the party.

He hyped the crowd with a replica Lombardi Trophy, dousing it with an alcoholic beverage then throwing it to the ground. He led several sing-alongs, including his signature Beastie Boys song “Fight for Your Right” and House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” getting down with some impressive dance moves.

Based on all the Chiefs gear in the audience, it was clear that people might have come for the food and music, but the big draw was the Kelce charisma.

The music lineup was diverse, as was the audience. Several especially committed fans traveled from both coasts and sat outside the gates 12 hours before they opened so that they could get as close to the stage as possible for headlining act Machine Gun Kelly.

“I drove to Ohio to pick up one of my friends and then we went to Kentucky to pick up another friend, and then we got in at 1 in the morning and I’ve been here since 5 this morning,” a woman from Pennsylvania said.

“I’m here for both,” said a man clad in a pink fishnet tee with matching pink high tops. “I think Kelce is pretty lit. I think he’ll bring a general nuance to this party. Kelce usually does a good job. I think the two of them together are gonna throw a lit party.”

Kelce said he’s been basking in the limelight of late. Asked what his next project will be, he said he’s just taking it all in right now and loving every minute of it.

