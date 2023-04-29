‘I dreamed of this my whole life’: Watch the Chiefs call to a tearful Felix Anudike-Uzomah

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs picked a hometown boy with the last selection in the first round of the hometown NFL draft.

The Super Bowl champions bolstered their pass rush Thursday night when they chose Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick. He was born in Kansas City and became a prep star in the suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, before helping the Wildcats to a Big 12 title last season, when he was voted the league’s defensive player of the year.

The Chiefs released video of owner Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid making the call to Anudike-Uzomah.

“I dreamed of this my whole life,” he can be heard, overcome with emotion.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took the phone for the final conversation, and the new Chief promised to produce for him.

“What did I tell you when I had I visit with you, man? I told you I’m going to be the best rusher you’ve got, man,” he said.

Spagnuolo replied, “That’s why we nabbed you.”

The call to @fanudike has us tearing up 🥹 pic.twitter.com/bJryHPc8S1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.