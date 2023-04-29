Former teamate of Trey Smith, Wanya Morris looks forward to reuniting on Chiefs O-line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - By the time the Chiefs landed Wanya Morris in the third round, they had satisfied their three biggest needs in the draft; they took Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick Thursday night.

Morris was a five-star recruit to Tennessee, where he played briefly with current Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith before transferring to Oklahoma. While there, Morris got to know Sooners star-turned-Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, and he started eight of nine games last season while also missing time with a shoulder injury.

“(Smith) was one of the first people who called me when I got picked,” Morris said. “I can’t tell you how good it feels just to get those acknowledgments from guys you see doing great in the league, and know I’m going to be right there with them. We are going to start off where we left off. I’m excited.”

The Chiefs lost franchise left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and starting right tackle Andrew Wylie in free agency, and they signed Jawaan Taylor from Jacksonville with the intention of moving him from the right side of the line to the left. But that still leaves an opening at right tackle, and Morris will compete with Lucas Niang and others for the starting job.

“My versatility speaks for itself. I don’t know where I’m going to go in there and play; I’m going to play wherever they need me,” he said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am at this moment. Whatever they need me to play, I’m going to play.”

The Chiefs have a fourth-round pick, a fifth-rounder, two sixth-round selections and a seventh-rounder Saturday. They could still use some depth at defensive tackle, a run-stuffer would free up Chris Jones to make more plays, and perhaps at tight end, where Travis Kelce is still at the top of his game but turns 34 in October.

“I think anything is on the table whether it be offensive line, more defensive line, cornerbacks or receivers,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “That’s where you stay true to your board. ... I think anything is on the table for sure.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.