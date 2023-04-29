FORECAST: Warmer Saturday, stronger evening breeze brings cooler air in for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday everyone! We have a pretty solid day in store if you are heading out to the NFL Draft, day 3, with some nice springtime sunshine. Temperatures will make a warmer run today at the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Our wind starts on the lighter side, but really picks up this afternoon as a cold front begins to swing through. The front should come through mostly dry, but afternoon gusts could exceed 30 mph in spots. Those of you in far northern Missouri could see a random shower or two. This stronger breeze stays with us into the overnight as lows dip to the lower 40s. We notice some big changes out there on Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday as the northwest wind remains a bigger factor. Notice this is a dry stretch through the middle of the upcoming week. Temperatures eventually warm to the 70s by Wednesday. Watch for a few showers on Thursday, but as of now we are just keeping a 30% chance in place. Signs are pointing to jump closer to 80 on Thursday! This stretch really will help us feel like spring as we kick off the month of May.

