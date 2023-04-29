Dallas drafts former Basehor-Linwood star Eric Scott, Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He played three seasons of high school football as a Basehor-Linwood Bobcat. Four years later, Eric Scott, Jr. has realized his professional football dreams.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Scott with in the sixth round with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott attended Butler College for one season before taking his talents to Southern Miss University. The 6-foot-2 cornerback had two interceptions last season for the Golden Eagles.

Congratulations to @ericscott12345! Huge moment for him and his family and we couldn't be prouder of him! Great young man and great representative of Basehor-Linwood! Excited to get to follow his journey at the next level! #OneVision pic.twitter.com/URbt4yBHz6 — Basehor-Linwood Football (@BobcatFB) April 29, 2023

Other Kansas City-area stars taken in the draft include Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Adetomiwa Adebawore.

