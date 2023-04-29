Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dallas drafts former Basehor-Linwood star Eric Scott, Jr.

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts and runs during an NCAA football...
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts and runs during an NCAA football game against Liberty on Friday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He played three seasons of high school football as a Basehor-Linwood Bobcat. Four years later, Eric Scott, Jr. has realized his professional football dreams.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Scott with in the sixth round with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott attended Butler College for one season before taking his talents to Southern Miss University. The 6-foot-2 cornerback had two interceptions last season for the Golden Eagles.

Other Kansas City-area stars taken in the draft include Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Check out all of KCTV5′s draft coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Kansas City impresses out-of-town visitors for NFL Draft
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn visited with patients at Children's Mercy Hospital on...
Running on 3 hours of sleep, newest Chief visits patients at Children’s Mercy

Latest News

Thousands of fans gathered on the North Lawn of the WWI Memorial for the third day of the 2023...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft in Kansas City concludes with Day Three
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
Missouri man sentenced in death of caged, dismembered woman
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn visited with patients at Children's Mercy Hospital on...
‘I dreamed of this my whole life’: Watch the Chiefs call to a tearful Felix Anudike-Uzomah