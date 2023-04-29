Dallas drafts former Basehor-Linwood star Eric Scott, Jr.
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He played three seasons of high school football as a Basehor-Linwood Bobcat. Four years later, Eric Scott, Jr. has realized his professional football dreams.
The Dallas Cowboys selected Scott with in the sixth round with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Scott attended Butler College for one season before taking his talents to Southern Miss University. The 6-foot-2 cornerback had two interceptions last season for the Golden Eagles.
Other Kansas City-area stars taken in the draft include Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Adetomiwa Adebawore.
