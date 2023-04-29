Cowboys select K-State star running back Deuce Vaughn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A collegiate All-American is headed to Dallas Cowboys. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn has a new team after being selected in the sixth round with the No. 212 overall pick.

Vaughn was a consensus All-American in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 during his time in Manhattan. He was designated a First Team All-American as an all-purpose pick for the 2022 season.

Vaughn’s father, Chris, is a scout for the Cowboys.

During his three seasons at K-State, Vaughn electrified out of the backfield despite his 5-foot-5 height. He scored 43 total touchdowns in 37 career games, including an 88-yard score in the Sugar Bowl following a 2022 Big 12 Championship with the Wildcats. He rushed for 1,558 yards in 2022 and a total of 3,604 in his career in Manhattan.

.@JoelKlatt with high praise for K-State's Deuce Vaughn (@C_Vaughn22) ahead of this weekend's #NFLDraft:



"We're gonna sitting here in 2033 and we're gonna be like, 'Of course Deuce Vaughn was a 10-year player." pic.twitter.com/SDmeLdTjcg — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) April 26, 2023

Vaughn is the first Kansas State running back to be drafted since 2013, when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Braden Wilson.

Here’s the emotional reaction in the Cowboys’ war room when the team used the 212th overall pick in the sixth round on Kansas St. RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/wC5dWw7IJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

