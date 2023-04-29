Aging & Style
Cowboys select K-State star running back Deuce Vaughn

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A collegiate All-American is headed to Dallas Cowboys. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn has a new team after being selected in the sixth round with the No. 212 overall pick.

Vaughn was a consensus All-American in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 during his time in Manhattan. He was designated a First Team All-American as an all-purpose pick for the 2022 season.

Vaughn’s father, Chris, is a scout for the Cowboys.

During his three seasons at K-State, Vaughn electrified out of the backfield despite his 5-foot-5 height. He scored 43 total touchdowns in 37 career games, including an 88-yard score in the Sugar Bowl following a 2022 Big 12 Championship with the Wildcats. He rushed for 1,558 yards in 2022 and a total of 3,604 in his career in Manhattan.

Vaughn is the first Kansas State running back to be drafted since 2013, when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Braden Wilson.

To check out more KCTV NFL Draft content, click here.

