Colts select North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore shot up draft boards during the pre-draft process, and he was eventually taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Adebawore was projected by many as a third-round pick or later heading into the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in late February. There, he stood out with exceptional physical testing numbers and a record-setting 40-yard dash.

READ MORE: North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

At Northwestern, Adebawore had 27 total tackles and five sacks during his senior season in 2022. During his four seasons in Evansville, he had 93 tackles and 12 sacks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.