Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Colts select North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore

FILE: Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football...
FILE: Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore shot up draft boards during the pre-draft process, and he was eventually taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Adebawore was projected by many as a third-round pick or later heading into the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in late February. There, he stood out with exceptional physical testing numbers and a record-setting 40-yard dash.

READ MORE: North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

At Northwestern, Adebawore had 27 total tackles and five sacks during his senior season in 2022. During his four seasons in Evansville, he had 93 tackles and 12 sacks.

ALSO READ: Another Wildcat star drafted as Colts select K-State CB Julius Brents in 2nd Round

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Kansas City impresses out-of-town visitors for NFL Draft
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn visited with patients at Children's Mercy Hospital on...
Running on 3 hours of sleep, newest Chief visits patients at Children’s Mercy

Latest News

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner reacts after a quarterback sack during the first...
Chiefs trade up in Draft for third time, select Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) and Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64)...
Former teamate of Trey Smith, Wanya Morris looks forward to reuniting on Chiefs O-line
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) runs with the ball against Houston during the second half of...
He worked out with Mahomes. After being drafted, the new Chiefs receiver got a phone call from him.
American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the second half of the Senior...
Chiefs select Oklahoma offensive lineman with third-round pick