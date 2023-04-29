Aging & Style
Chiefs address need at receiver, take SMU wideout Rashee Rice

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an...
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to free agency, the wide receiver corps for the Kansas City Chiefs demanded some attention. And, General Manager Brett Veach has done just that.

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the NFL Draft to nab wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The 55th overall selection, Rice accounted for 51 receptions, 841 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season.

Rice is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed into the NFL Combine at 204 pounds.

The Chiefs acquired pick Nos. 55 and 194 from Detroit for pick Nos. 63, 122 and 249.

