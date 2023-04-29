Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Another Wildcat star drafted as Colts select K-State CB Julius Brents in 2nd Round

FILE: Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) celebrate after making a tackle during the...
FILE: Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) celebrate after making a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents is headed to Indianapolis.

He was selected with the 44th overall selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 corner from Indianapolis becomes the second Kansas State product to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick

Brents had 45 tackles -- 28 of which were solo -- and four interceptions during his redshirt senior season with the Wildcats. He transferred to Kansas State after three seasons at Iowa from 2018 through 2020.

During the 2022 season, he was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the Associated Press. During his final season in Manhattan, he was also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which honors the best defensive back in college football.

Brents is the first Kansas State defensive back to be selected in one of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in more than two decades. In 2003, Terence Newman was selected fifth overall in the first round. Newman went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL.

With the selection of Brents and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the Kansas City Chiefs, it marks the highest selection of two K-State players in the same NFL Draft.

Check out all of KCTV5′s draft coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
LIVE BLOG: Bryce Young taken No. 1 overall, Texans take next two selections
FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick

Latest News

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs address need at receiver, take SMU wideout Rashee Rice
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft.
LIVE BLOG: Levis drafted early, Chiefs hold pair of picks on NFL Draft Day 2
Robert Holmes (45) of the Kansas City Chiefs, scores from the three yard line against the...
Chiefs father-son duo to announce second-round draft pick Friday
Kansas City Chiefs running back Dante Hall (82) is chased by Oakland Raiders defenders Keyon...
Chiefs announce Dante Hall to be 2023 inductee into team Hall of Fame