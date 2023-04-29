Another Wildcat star drafted as Colts select K-State CB Julius Brents in 2nd Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents is headed to Indianapolis.

He was selected with the 44th overall selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 corner from Indianapolis becomes the second Kansas State product to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brents had 45 tackles -- 28 of which were solo -- and four interceptions during his redshirt senior season with the Wildcats. He transferred to Kansas State after three seasons at Iowa from 2018 through 2020.

During the 2022 season, he was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the Associated Press. During his final season in Manhattan, he was also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which honors the best defensive back in college football.

Brents is the first Kansas State defensive back to be selected in one of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in more than two decades. In 2003, Terence Newman was selected fifth overall in the first round. Newman went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL.

With the selection of Brents and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the Kansas City Chiefs, it marks the highest selection of two K-State players in the same NFL Draft.

Check out all of KCTV5′s draft coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.