Woman who tried to escape Leavenworth County Justice Center submits pleas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman who tried to escape the Leavenworth County Justice Center has pleaded “no contest” to the charges filed against her.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 33-year-old Sarah Cape of Lansing was arrested on April 26 of last year and later charged with attempted aggravated escape from custody.

According to court documents, Cape was arrested for a bond violation. Jail staff were in the process of taking her from the visitation area to one of the jail entries when she ran. A member of the jail staff ran after her and fell. That jail officer hit their hand on a trash can and was injured.

Cape was apprehended before she got out of the justice center.

On April 26, 2022, Cape pleaded “no contest” to attempted aggravated escape from custody. She also pleaded “no contest” to three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia used to introduce a controlled substance into a human body.

The drug-related charges stemmed from an arrest that happened at a hotel in Leavenworth County on March 29, 2022. That day, deputies arrested her after they found her in a hotel room. They found that she had numerous drugs in her possession, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. In addition, she identified a metal spoon that she cooked heroin in and a marijuana pipe.

Cape pleaded as charged in each case. The parties involved did not reach a plea agreement.

“If you think about it, the Justice Center can be a volatile place,” the county attorney said. “We regularly have dangerous people in it. We are lucky to have the jail staff and other law enforcement there to assure our safety.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.