Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman accused of being under the influence while picking up kids from school

Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under...
Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree and wanton endangerment second degree.(Carlisle County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of being under the influence while trying to pick up children at an after-school function.

Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree and wanton endangerment second degree.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 they responded to the Carlisle County Middle School for a woman that was believed to be under the influence.

Deputies say the woman left the scene before deputies arrived. However, she returned to the location after a deputy contacted her.

The woman, identified as Franklin, performed the standardized field sobriety tests. After the deputy told her he believed she was under the influence, Franklin allegedly admitted to having snorted a Lortab before arriving at the school. She also admitted to having a Percocet, which deputies say she pulled out of her pocket.

Franklin was taken to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office where a blood sample was taken.

She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
LIVE BLOG: Bryce Young taken No. 1 overall, Texans take next two selections
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Former Overland Park man indicted for $800,000 COVID fraud scheme

Latest News

FORECAST: Chance for scattered showers during evening of NFL Draft Day Two
Police released a new report on a KCFD fire truck crash in Westport in December 2021 that left...
Follow the email: Co-worker warned KCFD about young driver before he crashed. Here’s what happened next.
Crash
Bicyclist dies days after crash in KCMO
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Shooting in KCK kills 1, injures another