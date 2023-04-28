WANTED: Roger D. Mick

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Roger D. Mick, 64, is wanted in Clinton County, Missouri, for first-degree child molestation.

His last known address was in Plattsburg, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He should be considered dangerous, as he’s known to be violent.

He is also considered an absconder and a noncompliant registered sex offender in Clinton County.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 145 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

