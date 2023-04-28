Aging & Style
WANTED: Justin S. Quinn

Justin S. Quinn.
Justin S. Quinn.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Justin S. Quinn, 42, is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Kansas for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and possession of opiates.

His last address is unknown, as he is considered a transient. However, he does frequent Wyandotte County, Kansas.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms and legs.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

