Trans activists rally in Kansas City over threats to gender-affirming care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An effort to restrict when trans people can get medical treatment in Missouri is now in the hands of a judge.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey enacted an emergency rule limiting care that was set to go into effect on Thursday. A judge put enforcement on hold until Monday while she takes a closer look at the merits of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU seeking to stop it.

More than 100 people lined Mill Creek Park on the Plaza Thursday. The rally was planned before the judge stepped in. Organizers said the action, at this stage, does little to alleviate their concerns about access to care.

“The court ruling only buys time for people to stock up on medication, arrange out-of-state care or move away,” said Seania Crowley. “That’s all it is. A brief reprieve. In my opinion, it doesn’t even signal that the judge feels a certain way.”

Drivers honked in support as they passed by the protestors. A few also shouted from their cars in a tone that seemed unsupportive, though what they said was intelligible.

“Politicians, ultimately, they serve the will of the people, and public pressure does have an impact,” remarked Crowley. “You just have to build enough of it.”

Later in the evening, people took to a microphone to share their personal stories. Crowley hoped hearing from those directly affected might inspire moderates to get more involved.

“I think a big reason we don’t see that much engagement right now [is that] so few people know a trans person, so few people have that direct emotional connection.”

Two children stood in front of their parents. One of their signs read, “Leave My Mom’s [sic] Alone.”

The youngest, 9-year-old Tiernan Dolan, explained what the sign meant. One of their moms is transgender.

“She’s very kind. And she likes being a female like she is right now,” Dolan said, her voice cracking with emotion. “Leave my family alone and just let us be in peace. It doesn’t matter what we’re like. Just let us be us, you know?”

The attorney general’s emergency rule sets a series of prerequisites for both minors and adults to receive treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones. Patients would first need to document having an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for three years. They would also have to have received at least 15 hourly psychotherapy sessions that extend for at least a year and a half. They would also need to be screened for autism and “social media addiction.”

“These are just blatant attacks on our community, and there’s no reason for them other than there’s a political agenda out there,” said Jae Moyer, who is non-binary.

The attorney general’s action is just one of several efforts in the state to restrict care. A senate bill and house bill focused only on care for minors are awaiting passage. Governor Mike Parson said he’s confident one will pass. He said if it doesn’t pass before the session ends in two weeks, he will call a special session.

