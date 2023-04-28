Spectrum High School Star of the Week: The Blue Star Awards 2023

Each year, thousands of high school students across the Kansas City metro wait in anticipation for the revelation of the annual Blue Star Awards nominations. In the 2022-23 Blue Star Awards season, 54 schools and more than 4,000 metro students participated, making the program one of the largest and most respected high school musical awards shows in the nation.

Established in 2003, the Blue Star Awards are one of the largest and most admired high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. All high schools in metropolitan Kansas City and selected outlying communities are invited to participate. Each year the program serves thousands of area students who contribute either on the stage or behind the scenes to their schools' musical theatre productions.

This year – 54 schools and more than 4000 students participated in the theatre arts.

There are so many nominees we can’t share all of them… but here’s the nominations

for Outstanding Overall Production

Blue Valley Northwest Catch Me If You Can

Liberty Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Liberty North Into the Woods

Olathe East Disney’s Newsies

Olathe West Disney’s Freaky Friday

Park Hill Little Shop of Horrors

Platte County The Addams Family (High School Edition)

Raymore-Peculiar Something Rotten!

The annual Blue Star Awards Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 17, at Starlight Theatre. Tickets are free but reservations are required. To reserve tickets, visit kcstarlight.com

