‘A special day for Kansas City.’ Clark Hunt celebrates Kansas City hosting NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are once again a championship organization. Coming off a Super Bowl parade and now hosting the NFL Draft, their shine has never been brighter.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt visited with KCTV5 on the NFL Draft Red Carpet, and spoke glowingly of the city and how it has embraced the event.

“What a special day for Kansas City, the Chiefs organization and the NFL,” he said. “It’s a great day for Kansas City.”

Hunt said the day has been more than five years in the making, and he was looking forward to welcoming in the newest crop of Chiefs players.

