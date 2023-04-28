Shooting in KCK kills 1, injures another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8500 block of Georgia is being investigated by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department after it killed one person and left another injured.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area shortly after midnight Friday morning to a residence on a reported shooting. Once they arrived, KCKPD said an adult female was discovered with critical injuries and an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were victims of apparent gunfire.

The female was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous.

