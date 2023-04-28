Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce open 2023 NFL Draft with Lombardi Tropy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same spot they celebrated a Super Bowl win two months ago, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in a familiar setting. On a stage, with the Lombardi Trophy and in front of a sea of red.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced the Draft attendance, made up largely of Chiefs fans, to Kansas City celebrities Heidi Gardner and Eric Stonestreet, who then brought out the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback and tight end.

Mahomes carried the trophy to the podium, and Kelce hyped up the crowd.

Watch the video below:

There's only one way to start the #NFLDraft in Kansas City... pic.twitter.com/EAGxOc7O1v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.