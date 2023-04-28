Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce open 2023 NFL Draft with Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and tight end Travis Kelce walk on the stage at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same spot they celebrated a Super Bowl win two months ago, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in a familiar setting. On a stage, with the Lombardi Trophy and in front of a sea of red.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced the Draft attendance, made up largely of Chiefs fans, to Kansas City celebrities Heidi Gardner and Eric Stonestreet, who then brought out the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback and tight end.

Mahomes carried the trophy to the podium, and Kelce hyped up the crowd.

