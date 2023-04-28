Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Parents say bus driver threatened children, refused to drop them off

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.

They say their children, while being threatened by the bus driver, weren’t released to their appropriate bus stops on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus departed from Roeland Park Elementary, taking students to Boulevard Apartments.

Sebastian Fortunato had a daughter on the bus. He tried flagging down the driver, asking why several stops were being skipped.

“He said they weren’t behaving and they weren’t going to let them off until they started behaving,” Fortunato said.

“He was making comments such as, ‘I’ve been in the military for 20 years you don’t want to mess with me.’ To elementary school kids, at that,” parent Alexis McKinley said.

The parents started jumping into action.

“A couple parents ran after him. Our neighbor boxed him in at the end of the complex because he was going well over the speed limit, passing stops with no explanation. When he stopped, my wife called the police,” Fortunato said.

As parents were able to safely take their kids home, they immediately started calling the school district and demanding to see video of how everything unfolded on the bus.

“At this point, with their refusals, I feel as if there’s something that’s being hidden,” McKinley said. “I’m confused as to why none of us parents are being given any answers or why there isn’t further action taken against this bus driver.”

“We would like some accountability for the driver,” said Fortunato. “This is somebody who we trust with our daughter’s life with every day, to and from school.”

We reached out to the Shawnee Mission School District and DS Bus Lines for comment on the incident, but have not heard back from either of them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
LIVE BLOG: Bryce Young taken No. 1 overall, Texans take next two selections
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick

Latest News

A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Parents say bus driver threatened children, didn’t drop them off at correct stops
NFL Draft coverage: Day 2
NFL Draft coverage: Day 2
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft.
LIVE BLOG: Levis drafted early, Chiefs hold pair of picks on NFL Draft Day 2
Robert Holmes (45) of the Kansas City Chiefs, scores from the three yard line against the...
Chiefs father-son duo to announce second-round draft pick Friday