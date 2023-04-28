Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Levis awaits selection, Chiefs hold two picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft.(UK Athletics)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a capacity crowd made it to Union Station and the World War I Museum for the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft -- in which multiple early trades and a late local pick was made by the Kansas City Chiefs -- more are expected to return for Friday night and the Day Two of the NFL Draft.

Night one saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sit in the Union Station green room for the entirety of the first round and the Chiefs select Lee’s Summit High and Kansas State product Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st and final selection of the night. The Chiefs are slated to pick at 63rd overall in the second round Friday night.

LIVE BLOG: Bryce Young taken No. 1 overall, Texans take next two selections

Follow along here for more updates throughout Friday’s draft festivities.

