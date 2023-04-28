Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20,000 fentanyl pills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seized 20,000 fentanyl pills recently, according to a post on social media.

They didn’t say where or when the two packages of pills were seized, but said their K9 team conducted the seizure.

They also noted the pills were on the way to an address in the Kansas City metro.

“If you haven’t yet, please tell your loved ones that illegally using pills can kill you,” they added.

— Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) April 27, 2023

