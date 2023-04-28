Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20,000 fentanyl pills
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seized 20,000 fentanyl pills recently, according to a post on social media.
They didn’t say where or when the two packages of pills were seized, but said their K9 team conducted the seizure.
They also noted the pills were on the way to an address in the Kansas City metro.
“If you haven’t yet, please tell your loved ones that illegally using pills can kill you,” they added.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.