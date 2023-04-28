FORECAST: Warmer weather brings moisture and opportunity for cloud cover

An area of low pressure and its cold front has now dropped into the central plains and continues to swing into the Missouri River Valley. This will increase our temperature thanks to a southerly flow for the first half of the day to the upper 60s and lower 70s. With warmer weather comes moisture and an opportunity to build cloud cover quickly. Models indicate that rainfall may begin for the metro between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The possibility of scattered showers, and a few weak thunderstorms, looks more confident in the models. If you’re planning to head to Union Station for the second day of the Draft, be sure to have your ponchos and galoshes handy. The storm activity and rainfall is expected to move out of the metro by mid-to-late evening between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Overall, the wet weather should be done for the entirety of the viewing area by early Saturday morning and sunnier skies will take over for the weekend. Temperatures are still expected within the middle and upper 60s Saturday but the wind will whip up dramatically.

Gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday are looking common along with an increase in those gusts for Sunday afternoon to 40 mph. Temperatures will drop by the end of the weekend to afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s. But not to worry, a rebound in temperature moves in quickly for next week. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will sore back to the mid 70s and potentially upper 70s by Thursday. This is due to hints of a new storm system entering in from the west . I will be keeping chances for showers and storms low for the time being because we are so far out in our forecasts. But as we move into next week, anticipate those rain chances to increase.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.