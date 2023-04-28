Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Rain to taper off overnight, stray sprinkles possible Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will continue to slide through this evening, bringing scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm to the area. Rain could be heavy at times. Most of the rainfall will wind down late tonight into the overnight hours. Temperatures will return to the 40s by daybreak Saturday. We should get some peeks of sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s. However, another front returns by the afternoon. There might be just enough moisture around to squeeze out a light shower or a few sprinkles as this front passes, but it will be the cooler and drier air that will be the more noticeable impact from this next front.

Temperatures on Sunday may not get out of the 50s for many locations and it will be breezy. Stiff northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph could gust up near 40 mph at times. Temperatures may continue to stay below normal early next week before another warmup returns. Highs by the middle of next week could be back in the 70s, with active weather returning to eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
LIVE BLOG: Bryce Young taken No. 1 overall, Texans take next two selections
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick

Latest News

Most of the rainfall will wind down late tonight into the overnight hours. We should get some...
FORECAST: Rain to taper off overnight, stray sprinkles possible Saturday
The NFL Draft Experience on April 28, 2023.
FORECAST: Chance for scattered showers during evening of NFL Draft Day Two
FORECAST: Chance for scattered showers during evening of NFL Draft Day Two
Forecast for April 28 in Kansas City
FORECAST: Warmer weather brings moisture and opportunity for cloud cover