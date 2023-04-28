FORECAST: Rain to taper off overnight, stray sprinkles possible Saturday

A cold front will continue to slide through this evening, bringing scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm to the area. Rain could be heavy at times. Most of the rainfall will wind down late tonight into the overnight hours. Temperatures will return to the 40s by daybreak Saturday. We should get some peeks of sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s. However, another front returns by the afternoon. There might be just enough moisture around to squeeze out a light shower or a few sprinkles as this front passes, but it will be the cooler and drier air that will be the more noticeable impact from this next front.

Temperatures on Sunday may not get out of the 50s for many locations and it will be breezy. Stiff northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph could gust up near 40 mph at times. Temperatures may continue to stay below normal early next week before another warmup returns. Highs by the middle of next week could be back in the 70s, with active weather returning to eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

