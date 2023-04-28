Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit native and Kansas State alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah has found a new home. In his hometown!

The Kansas City Chiefs selected the Wildcat defensive end with the 31st pick Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anudike-Uzomah was the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, tallying 8.5 sacks during his third and final season in Manhattan en route to a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance.

The Lee’s Summit high school alum is the first Kansas State product to be selected in the first round since quarterback Josh Freeman was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anudike-Uzomah is the highest-selected Wildcat since Dalton Risner was selected in the second round, 41st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.