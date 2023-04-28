Chiefs father-son duo to announce second-round draft pick Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - They are the only father-son combination to be drafted in the first round by the same franchise. And Friday evening, they will be greeted by a familiar sight: Chiefs fans.

The NFL announced that Ed and Brad Budde will make the Round 2 selections for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ed Budde, a Chiefs Hall of Fame offensive guard, was drafted by the Chiefs in 1963 as the eighth overall pick.

Anthony Munoz, (left), and teammate Brad Budde of the University of Southern California Trojans congratulate each other on campus, Tuesday, April 29, 1980 in Los Angeles after they were selected in the first round as NFL draft choices. Munoz, an offensive tackle, was picked third by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round and Budde, an offensive guard, was chosen 11th by the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Fong) (Fong | AP)

Brad Budde, Ed’s son, starred at USC and was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft, the 11th overall pick.

Ed played 14 seasons with the Chiefs and was named an AFL All-Star/Pro Bowler seven times. He started the franchise’s first two Super Bowls.

Brad played seven seasons with the Chiefs.

