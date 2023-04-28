Blue Springs South student brought loaded gun to school, district says

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police arrested a 16-year-old Blue Springs South High School student Wednesday after a semi-automatic gun was found in the teen’s backpack.

Teachers said they became suspicious after the student displayed behavior consistent with being under the influence. That suspicion led to the search and discovery of the gun - reported by school officials to have 12 bullets inside.

The student was immediately taken into police custody. The investigation is ongoing and the district said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Blue Springs School administrators said weapons on school property will result in disciplinary consequences including the possibility of expulsion and possible legal action.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.