What oddsmakers and mock drafts expect the Chiefs to do in the 2023 NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Expectations for what the Kansas City Chiefs will do Thursday night during the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round vary greatly. In his brief but successful time frame as general manager of the Chiefs, Brett Veach has frequently made trades up and down during the first round, making it hard to predict what the defending Super Bowl champions will do.
Kansas City enters Thursday night with the 31st and final selection of the first round, and oddsmakers are split on what the Chiefs will do.
DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds on which position the Chiefs will select with their first round pick, with wide receiver (+150), offensive lineman (+200) and defensive lineman (+200) as the three most likely positions. Last season, the Chiefs traded up in the first round to select cornerback Trent McDuffie with the team’s first selection. They then selected defensive lineman George Karlaftis at the end of the first round.
Mock drafts have assigned various players to the Chiefs in recent days. Here are a few of the players rumored to be linked to the Chiefs according to various national media outlets.
|Player
|School
|Position
|Publication
|Jordan Addison
|USC
|WR
|Charles McDonald/Yahoo! Sports
|Jalin Hyatt
|Tennessee
|WR
|Peter Schrager/NFL.com
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|OLB
|Todd McShay/ESPN
|*** TRADE BACK ***
|N/A
|N/A
|Mel Kiper/ESPN
|Myles Murphy
|Clemson
|DE
|Dane Brugler/The Athletic
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|OLB
|Bucky Brooks/NFL.com
|Jordan Addison
|USC
|WR
|Matt Miller/ESPN
|Darnell Wright
|Tennessee
|OT
|Daniel Jeremiah/NFL.com
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|DE
|Danny Kelly/The Ringer
|Nathaniel “Tank” Dell
|Houston
|WR
|Pete Prisco/CBS Sports
|Anton Harrison
|Oklahoma
|OT
|Albert Breer/MMQB
