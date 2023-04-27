What oddsmakers and mock drafts expect the Chiefs to do in the 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Expectations for what the Kansas City Chiefs will do Thursday night during the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round vary greatly. In his brief but successful time frame as general manager of the Chiefs, Brett Veach has frequently made trades up and down during the first round, making it hard to predict what the defending Super Bowl champions will do.

Kansas City enters Thursday night with the 31st and final selection of the first round, and oddsmakers are split on what the Chiefs will do.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds on which position the Chiefs will select with their first round pick, with wide receiver (+150), offensive lineman (+200) and defensive lineman (+200) as the three most likely positions. Last season, the Chiefs traded up in the first round to select cornerback Trent McDuffie with the team’s first selection. They then selected defensive lineman George Karlaftis at the end of the first round.

DraftKings is offering odds for which position the Chiefs will select with their first round pick. (Per DraftKings)

Mock drafts have assigned various players to the Chiefs in recent days. Here are a few of the players rumored to be linked to the Chiefs according to various national media outlets.

Player School Position Publication Jordan Addison USC WR Charles McDonald/Yahoo! Sports Jalin Hyatt Tennessee WR Peter Schrager/NFL.com Will McDonald IV Iowa State OLB Todd McShay/ESPN *** TRADE BACK *** N/A N/A Mel Kiper/ESPN Myles Murphy Clemson DE Dane Brugler/The Athletic Will McDonald IV Iowa State OLB Bucky Brooks/NFL.com Jordan Addison USC WR Matt Miller/ESPN Darnell Wright Tennessee OT Daniel Jeremiah/NFL.com Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State DE Danny Kelly/The Ringer Nathaniel “Tank” Dell Houston WR Pete Prisco/CBS Sports Anton Harrison Oklahoma OT Albert Breer/MMQB

