Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks

A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the tracks. (Source: Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A railroad conductor in New York sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who had wandered dangerously close to the electrified third rail, officials said this week.

Engineer William Kennedy, who was operating a southbound train on April 6, was the first to spot the boy on Metro-North Railroad tracks near Tarrytown, north of New York City, and sent out an emergency radio message, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release.

“There’s a little kid north of you guys,” someone can be heard saying in a video released by the MTA, addressing the crew of an approaching northbound train.

The video shows the northbound train proceeding slowly until the crew can spot the child. Assistant conductor Marcus Higgins jumps down from the train, grabs the boy from a cover on top of the third rail and carries him to safety.

Meanwhile, the MTA said, two additional railroad employees on their way to help spotted the child’s sobbing mother and sister on a street corner. The family was reunited at the Tarrytown station. The video shows the mother hugging her child.

Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said the boy’s grateful mother told the railroad workers that her son is autistic and non-verbal.

“These fine team members embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty: alert, responsive, knowledgeable and helpful,” Rinaldi said.

Higgins added, “In the heat of the moment when you see a child in this situation, your first instinct is to make sure they’re safe. I’m glad our crew was there and able to help.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading...
Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
Concerned about North Korea, South’s Yoon seeks more US help
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., center, introduces Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a...
Latest push to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in Senate