Things to keep in mind before heading out to the NFL Draft

File.(KCTV5)
By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met, people won’t be able to get in until others leave.

Here are some important things to know before heading out to the Draft.

The NFL Draft and Fan Experience are set to open at noon on Thursday and Friday, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The setup will feature a number of activities, from running a digital 40-yard dash against New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to checking out all of the previous Super Bowl rings.

Everything is free except purchases of food and merchandise, which will be all cashless.

The event will be following the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy, so all the same items that are not allowed at Chiefs games will not be allowed at the event. There is an exception for strollers, which will be checked.

NFL officials expect to hit their crowd capacity on Thursday and want locals to know this won’t be like the city’s previous sports championship parades.

“This is not the Chiefs parade or the Royals parade where it’s 100,000 people just converged down to the site,” said Nicki Ewell of the NFL. “We set this up. This takes years to develop. We’ve been here a dozen times to make sure that we got this site as buttoned up as possible. So, you are going to see all the fence around you and won’t be able to just converge on the site.”

NFL officials said it will be really busy tomorrow, so they encourage people to also consider coming on Friday and Saturday.

