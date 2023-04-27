Aging & Style
Summersville, Mo. police looking for man who attempted to kidnap a young girl

Police lights(WPTA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Texas County are searching for a man who attempted to talk a young girl into getting in his car Thursday morning.

According to the Summersville Police Department, the girl was walking on 5th Street, west of Highway 17 when the man asked if he could give her a ride. The girl declined and continued walking.

The man kept driving alongside her as she walked trying to get her into the car. Police say the girl then ran off to the nearest home on the street and the man drove off towards Highway 17.

Police do not know which direction the man went. The car he drove is described as a light-colored, possibly tan, four-door car. Possibly a Kia. Unknown license plate number. Had a sticker on the bottom right corner of the back glass that said: “Just Married.”

Police say the man is in his mid-20s and has dark skin and a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident or see this car, please contact the Summersville Police Department or the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

