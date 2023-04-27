Shooting in 800 block of Prospect kills 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 800 block of Prospect Avenue killed one person Wednesday night.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a shooting call in the area shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. KCPD said EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS) if it leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when new information becomes available.

