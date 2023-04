KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city says they are still seeing too many unauthorized drones in the air over the NFL Draft.

They want to remind the public that there is a temporary flight restriction for the area.

“Violators will be federally prosecuted,” so it’s important you heed the restriction.

More information is below:

There will be a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for two nautical miles surrounding the events of the 2023 NFL DRAFT in Kansas City, MO for all three days of the event, April 27-29, 2023. All non-commercial pilots without a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be in violation of this TFR if flying or operating an aircraft or unmanned aerial vehicle in this area. This includes drones. Please, no flying in or around the footprint. Violators will be federally prosecuted.

