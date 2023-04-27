Aging & Style
Police attempting to locate missing 16-year-old boy

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said 16-year-old Joshua S. Henry was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. near Oakley Avenue and 27th Terrace in KCMO. He was wearing a denim jacket, black jeans and red and black tennis shoes.

Police said Henry is high-functioning autistic and is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds.

If located, police ask the public to call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, you can also call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

