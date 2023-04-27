NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City fans showed up and have showed out.

The NFL stated that its capacity limit has been reached on the north lawn of the World War I Memorial. Officials had limited the number of fans to 60,000, and that number was realized before 6:45 p.m.

Just announced at the NFL Draft:



The North lawn is at capacity and no more fans are allowed in.#NFLDraft — Mark Poulose (@MarkKCTV5) April 27, 2023

Kansas City is OUT HERE.



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DQQUHgv96n — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

The Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

Heads up NFL Draft fans they just announced the north lawn (closest to the Draft stage) is at capacity. The south lawn is still open for fans. @KCTV5 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 27, 2023

