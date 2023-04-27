Aging & Style
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday

Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City fans showed up and have showed out.

The NFL stated that its capacity limit has been reached on the north lawn of the World War I Memorial. Officials had limited the number of fans to 60,000, and that number was realized before 6:45 p.m.

The Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

