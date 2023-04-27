NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City fans showed up and have showed out.
The NFL stated that its capacity limit has been reached on the north lawn of the World War I Memorial. Officials had limited the number of fans to 60,000, and that number was realized before 6:45 p.m.
The Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
