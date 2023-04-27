Aging & Style
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event

By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met, people won’t be able to get in until others leave.

NFL Draft Experience opens early

WATCH LIVE: The NFL Draft Experience has opened early! Live Blog: https://bit.ly/3nchWvS

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Here are some important things to know before heading out to the Draft.

The NFL Draft and Fan Experience opened early Thursday, ahead of the previously scheduled 12 p.m. opening. It will open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The setup will feature a number of activities, from running a digital 40-yard dash against New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to checking out all of the previous Super Bowl rings.

ALSO READ: Kansas City, we are on the clock: NFL Draft Day is finally here.

Everything is free except purchases of food and merchandise, which will be all cashless.

The event will be following the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy, so all the same items that are not allowed at Chiefs games will not be allowed at the event. There is an exception for strollers, which will be checked.

NFL officials expect to hit their crowd capacity on Thursday and want locals to know this won’t be like the city’s previous sports championship parades.

“This is not the Chiefs parade or the Royals parade where it’s 100,000 people just converged down to the site,” said Nicki Ewell of the NFL. “We set this up. This takes years to develop. We’ve been here a dozen times to make sure that we got this site as buttoned up as possible. So, you are going to see all the fence around you and won’t be able to just converge on the site.”

NFL officials said it will be really busy tomorrow, so they encourage people also to consider coming on Friday and Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City

