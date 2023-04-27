Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NFL Draft construction complete, ready for fans on Thursday

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, thousands of fans will descend upon Liberty Memorial and Union Station for the first round of the NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, event officials said they expected to hit their capacity of approximately 60,000 people for the Fan Experience area.

Nicki Ewell, part of the team managing the Draft, encouraged fans to come ready for heavy crowds.

She said the league would immediately publish information for visitors if the event hits its capacity.

“This isn’t the World Series or Super Bowl parade where 100,000 people can just converge downtown,” Ewell said. “There’s going to be a capacity and we expect to hit that on Thursday, but we do have opportunities to come on Friday and Saturday, as well.”

She recommended spending several hours at the Fan Experience, which features dozens of vendors, interactive displays and a large Chiefs-centered area.

Ewell said the Chiefs area was the largest team-centered area the NFL has featured at the Draft. It includes a double-decker bus from the Super Bowl parade, and demonstrations of KC’s tailgate culture and notoriously loud crowds. Fans can also pick up air fresheners scented to mimic an Arrowhead tailgate.

Lara Krug, a Chiefs marketing executive, said it smelled like smoky barbecue.

“We’re so proud of what this city has done,” Krug said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas
The Liberty Memorial on top of the National WWI Museum will be illuminated every evening...
Liberty Memorial shines bright with ‘Horizons’ installation honoring veterans
NFL Draft affects traffic and transportation
NFL Draft traffic: Kansas City Streetcar closes Union Station stop
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas...
Kansas City ready for NFL draft spotlight on Union Station