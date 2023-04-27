Aging & Style
Multi-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead, others injured in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle collision in the area of NW 68th Street and North Liberty Street left one person dead Wednesday night.

Police said a blue BMW was traveling east on NW 68th Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the right side of Toyota that was traveling west and turning south on North Liberty Street. The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to KCPD, the Toyota went off the roadway and into a chain-link fence after being hit by the BMW. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at an area hospital.

The driver of the BMW refused medical treatment at the scene.

