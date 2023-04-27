Multi-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead, others injured in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle collision in the area of NW 68th Street and North Liberty Street left one person dead Wednesday night.

Police said a blue BMW was traveling east on NW 68th Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the right side of Toyota that was traveling west and turning south on North Liberty Street. The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to KCPD, the Toyota went off the roadway and into a chain-link fence after being hit by the BMW. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at an area hospital.

The driver of the BMW refused medical treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.