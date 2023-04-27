LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tens of thousands of football fans and spectators are expected to descend upon Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Below is a compilation of social media posts from reporters, fans, players and more on the day’s events.
Happy Draft day, KC! And good morning from the 2023 NFL Draft Green Room! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/rlCCLd1vdi— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) April 27, 2023
Perfect day for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Xk1IpPvgmT— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2023
HUNDREDS are waiting at the gates to get into the NFL Draft.— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) April 27, 2023
Gates officially open at noon CT. #NFLDraft @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Xa8qdd0Bzs
Doors open at noon and it’s packed here already! We saw the first fans lining up as early as 7 a.m.!!! #NFLDraft #KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/cwXXKFkfj5— Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) April 27, 2023
It’s a great day for the @nfl draft!— kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 27, 2023
One of many roll calls is underway. We’re going over all the details so that everyone has a safe, fun day. pic.twitter.com/nRps9jB3Yi
KC welcomes the @NFLDraft … let’s do this !!!! pic.twitter.com/6VKa93tFlj— Carolyn Long (@CarolynKCTV5) April 27, 2023
Hello Kansas City! Just a few NFL Draft Fans are lined up and ready to enter the #NFLDraft Fan Experience. Live team coverage all day on @KCTV5 noon, 4,5,6 and 10PM— Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 27, 2023
To all visitors … Welcome to KC! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MTP8MbUWh3
It's our time, KC. #NFLDrafthttps://t.co/uwJcNuQwfb pic.twitter.com/XHkMFVNLIp— Visit KC (@VisitKC) April 27, 2023
Six years ago today. We'd say our pick worked out ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ubFD3TVpEt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023
It's #NFLDraft time in Kansas City.— MARCKCMetro (@MARCKCMetro) April 27, 2023
Plan your route and know your options before you go.@VisitKC has your guide to
🚶♀️parking and walking (be sure to carpool!)
🚍Using the @kcstreetcar, @RideKCTransit 🚲 @RideKCBike or 🛴 @BirdRide.
Take a look 👉 https://t.co/7UhxAR6oni pic.twitter.com/Ekipjx0S1z
In the words of one GM, "It's the most unpredictable draft in forever."— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023
Welcome to Draft Day.
If at first you don’t succeed… @NathanKCTV5— Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) April 27, 2023
Everything you need to know about heading to the Draft this weekend: https://t.co/gDhv9eijHb pic.twitter.com/hueBogPMGy
THAT is how it’s done.@Chiefs if you’re looking an extra place kicker, you know where to find me. https://t.co/84bCjKVXEB— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) April 27, 2023
Mock Draft 2.0 is here just in time for #NFLDraft2023@PSchrags take it away pic.twitter.com/Xu0MpuRR0E— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 27, 2023
Best player in #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/rNQb9P2kKW— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 27, 2023
We made it. Happy NFL Draft day. @PSchrags and I are kicking things off live from Kansas City on @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rmxqEIcnqL— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2023
See you tomorrow, Chiefs Kingdom 😴 pic.twitter.com/vfRBfwqe97— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023
