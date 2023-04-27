Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Little league officials implement new rule to crack down on umpire abuse

Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator. (Source: WPVI, TWITTER, STEPHEN SALYERS, CNN, Twitter/Stephen Salyers)
By Trish Hartman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – A new rule is being implemented for a little league organization in New Jersey to cut down on spectators fighting with volunteer umpires.

Officials with the Deptford Township Little League say some parents or spectators yell at the umpires for calls they don’t like.

“They think that the call was bad, which always amazes me that they can see a strike better over there than the umpire can right there one foot in back of them,” league president Don Bozzuffi said.

It’s gotten so bad that two volunteer umpires have quit in the past week.

“They’re coming here, they’re being abused, they don’t need that. So they’re walking away,” Bozzuffi said.

“It’s bad sportsmanship but also a lot of times teaches like winning is everything rather than like playing hard competing,” said Pop Little, who played football through high school and college.

This season, Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator.

“The main purpose is not for them to be able to call a baseball game and for them to see what’s going on out here. It’s not that easy,” Bozzuffi said.

A lot of parents said they like the idea.

“But if the parents are going to be sitting there yelling the whole entire game, they might as well use the energy like out on the field,” parent Kateland Tokley said.

Officials said they’re trying to keep it a positive experience for the kids.

“They’re not baseball players, they’re children. So always keep that in the back of your mind and let them play,” Bozzuffi said.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met,...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading...
Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met,...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol thanks Americans who served in the Korean War.
South Korean president salutes Korean War veterans