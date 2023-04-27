KU School of Music welcomes new director of orchestral activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas School of Music welcomes the appointment of Creston Herron as its new director of orchestral activities.

University of Kansas announced Herron is a highly respected conductor and educator who will join the School of Music in fall 2023.

University of Kansas said Herron is currently the director of fine arts for the Klein Independent School District and the conductor of Rice University’s Campanile Orchestra in Texas. He is also the former director of orchestras at Klein High School and the former director of strings for the Yes Prep Public Schools. With a career spanning over two decades, Herron has conducted regional and all-state ensembles in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.

Interim Dean of the School of Music Paul Popiel shared a comment about Herron’s appointment to be the new director of orchestral activities at the University of Kansas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Creston Herron to the University of Kansas School of Music,” said Popiel. “His extensive experience as a conductor, educator and musician will be invaluable in leading our orchestral program and inspiring the next generation of musicians.”

University of Kansas said Herron is dedicated to working with young performers and future educators. He has presented master classes and guest lectures at several institutions, including Rice University, Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music, and the Midwest Clinic. He also provides professional development workshops to educators locally and nationally. Additionally, Herron is an accomplished violinist and has performed with various symphonies, including the Houston Latin Philharmonic and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Herron shared a comment about his new opportunity.

“I cannot express how thrilled I am to join the University of Kansas faculty and be a part of the institution that helped develop me into the musician that I am today,” Herron said. “This is more than just a job opportunity for me. It’s a homecoming. I look forward to sharing the same passion instilled in me many years ago with the current and future students of this incredible university.”

University of Kansas said Herron received a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance from the University of Kansas, his Master of Music from Rice University, Shepherd School of Music in Houston, where he received his scholarship as a Provost Fellow and a Brown Scholar, and recently received a Master of Education in school leadership from Sam Houston State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.