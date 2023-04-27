KCPD looking for boy who didn’t return home after school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing boy who didn’t return home after school.

The police said that 12-year-old Isaiah Barnard went to school Thursday at Smith-Hale Middle School, which is located at 9010 A Old Santa Fe Road.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a bear and the word “Republic” on it, as well as blue jeans.

He is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If you find him, call 911 right away.

