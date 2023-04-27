Aging & Style
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Kansas City, Kansas, officer fatally shot a man on Wednesday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting the investigation. It is standard protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

According to the KCPD, a KCK officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Ave. just before 8:30 p.m.

During the stop, a confrontation occurred. The officer fired shots.

The man in the vehicle and the officer were both taken to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The KCPD said they will be processing the scene and speaking to witnesses. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit the case file to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who saw anything can call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

