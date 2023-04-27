Governor Parson signs legislation giving Missourians more access to physical therapy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law Senate Bill (SB) 51, allowing Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services.

State Senator Karla Eslinger (District 33) sponsored the legislation.

“We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good piece of legislation into law and look forward to more being sent to my desk soon.”

Provisions of SB 51 can be found below:

Qualified physical therapists may treat patients without a prescription or referral from a physician;

Qualified physical therapists may provide certain educational information, fitness or wellness programs, screenings, and consultations without a prescription or referral from a physician; and

Physical therapists are required to consult with an approved healthcare provider every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy.

