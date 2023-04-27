Aging & Style
Former Shawnee Co. employee accused of stealing from state agency faces theft charges

Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has...
Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has been taken into custody.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee Co. employee accused of felony theft has been taken into custody.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet on Thursday that a former employee with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office, Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on Wednesday, April 26, following a criminal investigation in collaboration with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators saw multiple threats occur at the Treasurer’s Office during Cunningham’s time of employment. After the office discovered the thefts, it turned over all collected information and evidence to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Upon further review, the sheriff’s office promptly took Cunningham into custody. She faces multiple counts of felony theft, making false information, unlawful acts concerning computers, and destroying a written instrument.

This incident remains under investigation.

13 NEWS searched its past records and discovered that Cunningham was previously booked into the Department of Corrections on Wednesday, March 29. Cunningham was previously accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money and performing unauthorized charges at a Topeka Lewis Toyota dealership.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

