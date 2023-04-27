Former Shawnee Co. employee accused of stealing from state agency faces theft charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee Co. employee accused of felony theft has been taken into custody.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet on Thursday that a former employee with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office, Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on Wednesday, April 26, following a criminal investigation in collaboration with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators saw multiple threats occur at the Treasurer’s Office during Cunningham’s time of employment. After the office discovered the thefts, it turned over all collected information and evidence to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Upon further review, the sheriff’s office promptly took Cunningham into custody. She faces multiple counts of felony theft, making false information, unlawful acts concerning computers, and destroying a written instrument.

This incident remains under investigation.

13 NEWS searched its past records and discovered that Cunningham was previously booked into the Department of Corrections on Wednesday, March 29. Cunningham was previously accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money and performing unauthorized charges at a Topeka Lewis Toyota dealership.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces a 42-year-old female, and former Shawnee County (@SncoKs) employee, is in custody following a criminal investigation.



On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Heather L. Cunningham, 42,... pic.twitter.com/o5YtKL3G8l — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) April 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.