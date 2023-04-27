Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Overland Park man indicted for $800,000 COVID fraud scheme

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Overland Park, Kansas, man was indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving more than $800,000 in fraudulent business loans under the CARES Act.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 65-year-old Mirza Michael Reazuddin was charged in an 11-count indictment returned on April 4, 2023. Reazuddin currently resides in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The federal indictment from the DOJ alleges that Reazuddin received two loans that totaled $804,100. Reazuddin claimed to be the owner of Grandview Hotel, LLC, a Missouri corporation. When he submitted a loan application in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 25, 2020, he allegedly claimed Grandview Hotel was an operating business with an average monthly payroll of $148,680 , and submitted false documents in support of the loan application.

The former OP man submitted a second false loan application on Jan. 26, 2021. The indictment alleges that Grandview Hotel ceased doing business in March 2018.

On July 14, 2020, a bank in St. Petersburg transferred $384,100 to Reazuddin’s bank account in the name of Grandview Hotel. In February of 2021 the bank transferred him $420,000 in the name of Grandview Hotel. Reazuddin allegedly transferred most of those funds into his other bank accounts.

He is being charged with four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met,...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading...
Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
The NFL Draft Experience is set and ready for the weekend festivities.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
The NFL said the maximum capacity for the site is 60,000 and that, once the capacity is met,...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address to start her second term in office,...
Kansas sets trans athlete rule; gender-affirming care saved