Former Overland Park man indicted for $800,000 COVID fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Overland Park, Kansas, man was indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving more than $800,000 in fraudulent business loans under the CARES Act.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 65-year-old Mirza Michael Reazuddin was charged in an 11-count indictment returned on April 4, 2023. Reazuddin currently resides in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The federal indictment from the DOJ alleges that Reazuddin received two loans that totaled $804,100. Reazuddin claimed to be the owner of Grandview Hotel, LLC, a Missouri corporation. When he submitted a loan application in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 25, 2020, he allegedly claimed Grandview Hotel was an operating business with an average monthly payroll of $148,680 , and submitted false documents in support of the loan application.

The former OP man submitted a second false loan application on Jan. 26, 2021. The indictment alleges that Grandview Hotel ceased doing business in March 2018.

On July 14, 2020, a bank in St. Petersburg transferred $384,100 to Reazuddin’s bank account in the name of Grandview Hotel. In February of 2021 the bank transferred him $420,000 in the name of Grandview Hotel. Reazuddin allegedly transferred most of those funds into his other bank accounts.

He is being charged with four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

