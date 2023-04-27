FORECAST: Storm activity remains in the south, isolated showers possible mid-afternoon

This morning, I’m tracking two areas of low pressure that will be very important to our forecast within the next 24 to 48 hours. One area of low pressure is situated further south, near the Texas and Louisiana border. The other low pressure lies well to the north along the North Dakota and Montana border. For now, the area of low pressure to the south will affect us today and has been affecting us this morning with overcast skies, and a few scattered showers. It’s worth grabbing the umbrella for the morning, but if you are concerned about a downpour or heavy storm activity, rest assured, you can throw those worries away. Storm activity will remain well to the south, mainly within Arkansas and Oklahoma rather than making its way up to the northern Missouri River Valley. Afternoon high temperatures will only make it to the middle and upper 60s though along with wind out of the southeast between five and 15 mph. Most of our wet weather will lie within the morning timeframe. But I do not want to rule out a few isolated, light showers, or drizzle activity during the midafternoon .

This area of low pressure will continue towards the southeast region of the country and create a lack of wet weather through the overnight tonight and into much of the day tomorrow. But remember, we have another area of low pressure from the north that I’m keeping my eyes on. New data has come into the weather center and our models have changed slightly. Agreements across all of our models is not happening. Half of our models indicate that an organized line of showers and a few weak thunderstorms may build from the west around 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday and develop into the metro through the mid evening. The other half of our models indicate a very disorganized line of isolated showers only that will move through the mid evening. In any outcome, it would be best to make sure you have your ponchos handy for Friday if you plan on attending the draft. Temperatures are expected within the middle and upper 60s along with wind still remaining out of the south between five and 15 mph. The storm system passes for the last day of the draft and the beginning of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures near 70° but the wind is expected to gust out of the northwest between 25 and 30 mph and even gusty or conditions expected into Sunday as we finally fall temperatures back to the lower 60s as cooler air pulls in from Canada. But don’t worry, temperatures quickly rebound next week to the upper 60s and then even middle 70s by mid next week with mostly clear to partly sunny skies.

