FORECAST: Most of Thursday is expected to be dry

Light rain will continue to lift northward across the southern edge of our viewing area this evening into the overnight hours. The storm system responsible for this moisture will stay to our south as it continues to track east across the deep south. By Thursday morning, rain could be lingering for areas south of I-70 but it should be fairly light in nature. After the rain lifts north and east through late morning, we should be dry for most of the day. A brief shower can’t be ruled out during the middle of the day in the metro, but that chance is still slim. Temperatures by the afternoon will return to the 60s before falling back to the 40s overnight into early Friday. A cold front will then swing through Friday evening, bringing another chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected at this time. The weekend starts out dry with temperatures back in the middle to upper 60s before another cold front swings through. This one will not bring rain but a much cooler day for Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will struggle to make to near 60 degrees.

